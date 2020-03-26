Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 301.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.03% of Union Pacific worth $1,279,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $169.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

