Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400,745 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.39% of EOG Resources worth $3,599,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,890. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

