Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,036,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Humana comprises 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 7.58% of Humana worth $3,678,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Humana by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $14.48 on Thursday, reaching $283.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

