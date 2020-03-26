Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.81% of Amgen worth $1,149,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,479,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,918,000 after buying an additional 114,809 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Amgen stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,924. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

