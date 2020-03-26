Capital International Investors Sells 1,281,646 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,281,646 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital International Investors owned 1.77% of Boeing worth $3,246,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $20.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.22. 39,603,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,358,896. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.35, a P/E/G ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

