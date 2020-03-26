Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,868,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,319 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.30% of The Coca-Cola worth $3,092,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,837,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.