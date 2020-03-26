Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 10,595 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,725,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

