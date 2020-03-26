Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 51,990 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 2,048,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,073,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

