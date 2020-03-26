Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 6,724 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK traded up $7.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

