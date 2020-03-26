Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 8,649 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 296.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RE traded up $13.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.55. 326,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

