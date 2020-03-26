Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.24. 3,889,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,074. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

