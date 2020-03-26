Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 46,309,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,812,616. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

