Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,263. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.