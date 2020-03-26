Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

