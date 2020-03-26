Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 17,619 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 93,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,041. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

