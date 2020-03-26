Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 25,851 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.43. 3,134,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.91. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.