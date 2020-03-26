Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 3,567 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 182,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

BA stock traded up $17.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.64. 2,931,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,358,896. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54, a PEG ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.