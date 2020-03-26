Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 3,904 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $32.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,134.92. 1,834,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $779.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.