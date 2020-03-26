Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

CME traded up $15.03 on Thursday, hitting $171.36. 1,759,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

