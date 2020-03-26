Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after purchasing an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after purchasing an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. 596,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,580. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

