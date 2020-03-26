Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.51. 223,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,333. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

