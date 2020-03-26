Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.6% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after buying an additional 243,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

NYSE ENB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

