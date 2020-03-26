Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $13.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.20. 815,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,954. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.