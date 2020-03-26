Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,352,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,605,496. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

