Capital International Ltd. CA Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,170 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $26,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 5,764,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

