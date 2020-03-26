Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.39 Million Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,769 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AES were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 564.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.01.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,320. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

