Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 112.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.85. 47,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.60. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

