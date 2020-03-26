Capital International Ltd. CA Has $6.80 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.