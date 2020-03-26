Capital International Ltd. CA Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after acquiring an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 558,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.