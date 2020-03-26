Capital International Ltd. CA Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

Shares of INCY traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 107,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,628. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.