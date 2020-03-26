Capital International Ltd. CA Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Chubb stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,168. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

