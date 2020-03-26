Capital International Ltd. CA Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 266.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,009 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

HON traded up $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $135.47. The company had a trading volume of 268,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

