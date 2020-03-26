Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291,026 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.05% of Gerdau worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Gerdau by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,888,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 486,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gerdau by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 104,671,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223,715 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gerdau by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 248,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 721,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,133. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

