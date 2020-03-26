Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.52. 11,295,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,450. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

