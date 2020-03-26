Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.