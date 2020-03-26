Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $6.98 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

