Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 12,211 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.74. 2,915,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

