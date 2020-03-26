Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 24,532 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,394,000 after buying an additional 884,824 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,701,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 606,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $56,186,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,998. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

