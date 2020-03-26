Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 31,025 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.06% of Godaddy worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Godaddy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,990,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,772. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

