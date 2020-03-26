Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 37,486 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 71,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 242,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.05. 8,912,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

