Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 1,300,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,694,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

