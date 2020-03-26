Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

AMX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 247,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,341. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

