Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,112. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.