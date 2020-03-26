Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $38.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.72. 97,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.45 and a 200 day moving average of $480.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

