Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,567.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 32,277,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

