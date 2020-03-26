Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 73,179 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of INTC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. 18,236,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.