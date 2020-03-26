Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 12,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

