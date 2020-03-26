Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 15,866 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.