Capital International Sarl Acquires 10,877 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

