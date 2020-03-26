Capital International Sarl Acquires 25,193 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 11,494,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,749,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

